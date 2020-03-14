The renewed space industry has three billionaires with eyes set on space. This got people wondering who would be the first to reach into the orbit. Two of these three billionaires are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, two people with personalities and attitude to space exploration that could not be more different from each other.

The other is a marketing genius, Elon Musk. Musk often generates attention from media, which is repeatedly self-generated. On the other hand, Jeff Bezos does not take a lot of media attention and is more furtive in his approach. Bezos’s project Blue Origin has been very mysterious in all these years. In fact, it has been 18 years since then.

Elon Musk has always been different since he came out into the industry. He tried to get much attention and he did. One of the ways he did that is by taking a mock-up of his rocket Falcon One, which he paraded down the National Mall just so NASA will notice him. Right from the start, Elon Musk always tried to get attention and operated his company quickly, producing projects here and there.

Bezos is so much unlike him as he takes his time by working on the steps of his project systematically. He does so out of the scrutiny of the public eye and away from fame. Besides Musk and Bezos, the other billionaire that entered the space race is Richard Branson. He is known to have done all kinds of adventures before and now he takes it up into space in his very own Virgin Galactic program.

This one aims to bring people in tours flying to space aboard Spaceship 2, a spacecraft connected to a mother ship. The program isn’t as easy as he thought it would be as it experienced setbacks over the years including a death of one of its pilots. Nevertheless, the program persisted and people would probably see its first flights as early as next year.

There are questions about this “race” to outer space. Particularly, people wonder why these billionaires are driven to want to have access to space in the event of extinction when they should be focusing efforts on making the planet better. This question has an answer that everyone wants to know.

According to Elon Musk, he is making a way to escape the planet if extinction happened as his plan B while Jeff Bezos focuses on ensuring that plan A works, which serves as his plan B. His efforts are all about protecting and preserving Earth primarily in the way of utilizing the unlimited resources of space, the reason why he is in this space race.