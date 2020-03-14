Frostburg State University, in partnership with its sister organizations located in Frostburg, Maryland, will converse with Ricky Arnold, NASA astronaut who is residing, working as well as carrying out examination aboard the International Space Station. This earth-to-space discussion or call will last for 20 minutes and will air live on agency’s website and NASA Television as well.

University System of Maryland sister institutions Bowie State University and University of Maryland College Park will make the call to NASA astronaut Arnold, who happens to be a flight engineer of Expedition 55 space station. The students will be asking regarding life aboard the space station, deep space exploration projects of NASA and carrying out science in space.

The interaction will be aired to the campus for a spectator of 6th and 7th graders from two westernmost counties of Maryland. This event is part of the University’s educational enrichment activities which focused on NASA and space travel. The objectives were to motivate pre-service teachers on their chosen career and ignite an interest in space and science amongst rural middle school learners in Maryland.

NASA astronaut Arnold came to the Expedition 55 station last 23rd of March and he will go back to Earth this coming summer season. In the year 1985, he earned his bachelor of science and in the year 1988, he also earned his certification for teacher, both from the state of Frostburg. He worked as a teacher in various places such as in the Middle East specifically in Saudi Arabia, in Asia and Morocco. He also worked in the field of marine science. Arnold is one of two teachers on board the station this 2018, and is and is ongoing NASA’s Year of Education on Station.

Those who are interested in joining the event must call Liz Medcalf through email or by means of calling her customer hotline number at 301-687-4751. This onetime event will be happening in the state of Frostburg at 101 Braddock Road.

Linking teachers straight to NASA astronauts on board the Expedition 55 space station gives exceptional, authentic experiences that are intended to improve student learning, their performance as well as their interest in science and technology, engineering as well as mathematics. This in-flight teaching downlink is a vital component of the Year of Education on Station of NASA which gives widespread space station-linked resources and amazing opportunities to educators and students as well.