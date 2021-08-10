Air-gen tech harvests humidity to generate electricity

We’ve already heard about so-called “fog harps” that use thin wires to collect airborne water droplets, providing drinking water even in arid regions. Well, an experimental new device also uses wires to capture water vapor, although it proceeds to generate electricity.

Developed by a team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the air-powered generator (or “Air-gen”) incorporates an ultra-thin film made of nanowires. Less than 10 thousandths of a millimeter thick, that film is sandwiched between two flat rectangular electrodes, although the one on top covers only part of the film, leaving the rest exposed to the air.

Produced by a type of bacteria known as Geobacter, the nanowires themselves are made of an electrically-conductive protein. Because of this quality – along with their surface chemistry and the small size of the pores between them – the wires generate an electrical current between the two electrodes, whenever they absorb water vapor from the air.

Even in its current prototype state, the device is already able to power small electronics, and it works in areas as dry as the Sahara Desert. What’s more, the scientists have now developed a new strain of E. coli bacteria, which produces much greater amounts of the protein nanowires. It is hoped that this development could make the Air-gen commercially viable, perhaps one day replacing the batteries in devices such as smartphones … although the possibilities don’t stop there.

“The ultimate goal is to make large-scale systems,” says electrical engineer Jun Yao, who led the research along with microbiologist Derek Lovley. “For example, the technology might be incorporated into wall paint that could help power your home. Or, we may develop stand-alone air-powered generators that supply electricity off the grid. Once we get to an industrial scale for wire production, I fully expect that we can make large systems that will make a major contribution to sustainable energy production.”

The study is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Nature.

TS2 SPACE secures critical state infrastructure in Poland

TS2 SPACE is a company of key importance for the operation of critical state infrastructure in the fight against COVID-19

Due to the wide range of satellite telecommunications services provided for entities of strategic importance to Poland, TS2 SPACE has been included in an official list of key entities vital to the operation of critical state infrastructure. The list is maintained by the Government Centre for Security and includes companies that are not part of the critical infrastructure, but are vital to ensuring continuity of its operation. This is of particular importance in supporting activities related to the prevention, counteraction and eradication of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and crisis situations caused by them.

– We always make every effort to ensure the highest level quality of telecommunications services provided by our company. This has earned us the trust of our customers including not only industrial enterprises and state institutions strategic for the country, but also private companies and individuals – says Marcin Frąckiewicz, CEO.

TS2 SPACE secures critical state infrastructure in PolandThe critical infrastructure is vital to the functioning of the state and the lives of its citizens. For example, critical infrastructure includes health protection and rescue systems, fuel, energy, food and water supply systems. As a result of force majeure events or as a consequence of human activities, the critical infrastructure may be damaged and its operation affected, endangering the lives and property of citizens. At the same time, those events may affect the economic development of the country. This is why the security of critical infrastructure is one of the top priorities for Poland.

COVID-19 Impact on Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS), including the following market information:
Global Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Satellite-Based Automatic Identification Systems (S-AIS) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include exactEarth, Iridium, ORBCOMM, Saab, Thales, New JRC, Furuno Electric, Garmin International, Raytheon, L-3 Communications, Kongsberg, Raymarine, Maritec, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Class A Transponder
Class B Transponder
Based on the Application:
Defense
Intelligence and Security
Search and Rescue
Others

Global GNSS Simulator Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global GNSS Simulator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global GNSS Simulator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The navigation satellite system simulator is a satellite navigation signal cabinet device compatible with a navigation system or multiple navigation systems through satellite navigation simulation test technology. The device provides ideal testing for satellite navigation products by simulating satellite signals. surroundings.
The major manufacturers of GNSS simulators include Spirent, Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions, Orolia, IFEN GmbH, CAST Navigation, RACELOGIC, Jackson Labs Technologies, Syntony GNSS, WORK Microwave, Accord Software & Systems. Spirent is the world’s largest manufacturer among them. Europe is the world’s largest market, with sales exceeding 400 units in 2019. North America is the second largest market in the world
The global GNSS Simulator market size is projected to reach US$ 276.5 million by 2026, from US$ 127.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.
In terms of production side, this report researches the GNSS Simulator production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of GNSS Simulator by regions (countries) and by Application.
The global GNSS Simulator market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global GNSS Simulator market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.
Regions and Countries
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global GNSS Simulator market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level GNSS Simulator markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2020. For the period 2015-2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global GNSS Simulator market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the GNSS Simulator market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea and India
Leading Players
The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global GNSS Simulator market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global GNSS Simulator market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Spirent
Rohde & Schwarz
VIAVI Solutions
Orolia
IFEN GmbH
CAST Navigation
RACELOGIC
Jackson Labs Technologies
Syntony GNSS
WORK Microwave
Accord Software & Systems
Hwa Create Corporation
Hunan Matrix Electronic Technology
Sai MicroElectronics
Market Segment by Type
Single-channel Simulator
Multi-channel Simulator
Market Segment by Application
Defense Military Industry Market
Civilian market

Global Frequency Divider Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Frequency Divider market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Frequency Divider market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Frequency Divider market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Frequency Divider industry.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Frequency Divider YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Frequency Divider will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.
Global Frequency Divider market: Drivers and Restraints
This section covers the various factors driving the global Frequency Divider market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.
Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.
Global Frequency Divider market: Segment Analysis
The global Frequency Divider market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.
Global Frequency Divider market: Regional Analysis
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
Global Frequency Divider market: Key Players
The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Transistor Transistor Logic (TTL)
Emitter Coupled Logic (ECL)
Complementary Mental Oxide Semicoductor (CMOS)
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Satellite Communications
Fiber Optics
Point-to-point and Point-to-multipoint Radios
Test Equipment
Military and Space
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Frequency Divider market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Frequency Divider key manufacturers in this market include:
Infinite RF Holdings
EM Research
Analog Devices
Launch Electric
Keysight
Alliance Support Partners
Valon Technology
Texas Instruments
Ametek
Scientific Components
Planar Monolithics
Wenzel International
ON Semiconductor
Waveline

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes, Global and China market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes, Global and China market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

STBs are electronic devices that are connected to a television at the user’s premises. These devices allow the user to receive unencrypted subscribed channels through an addressable system for viewing encrypted channels.
The aim of such a directive is to bring a greater level of financial transparency to the cable TV industry, which is largely an unorganized sector. The digitization of TV networks is another noteworthy factor that will impel the prospects for growth in this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes Market
This report focuses on global and United States Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes QYR Global and United States market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes QYR Global and United States industry.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes QYR Global and United States YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes QYR Global and United States will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Global Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes Scope and Market Size
Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market is segmented into
HD
SD
UHD

Segment by Application, the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market is segmented into
Satellite STBs
Cable STBs
IP STBs
Hybrid STBs

Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes Market Share Analysis
Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes business, the date to enter into the Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes market, Inbuilt Storage Set-top Boxes product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Pace (ARRIS)
Technicolor
Telergy
ABOX42
ADB
xfinity
Comtrend
Coship
EchoStar
Eagle Kingdom Technologies
Edge-Core Networks
SmartLabs
Humax
Huawei
Hyundai Digital Technology
LG
Lenovo
MitraStar
Samsung

The Candidate for the prototype of the DoD integrated communications network

As far as the Defense Department is concerned, there is a need to advance the military communication. They think that the best way is to introduce modern satellite communications services. For a long time, the department has relied on the private sector for those services. Nevertheless, that will change. The reason is that they want a permanent solution. That way, the military team will have commercial satellite services. Read on to know what is it that they are doing about it.

The subsequent procedure is prototyping an integrated network. Those involved will be various satellite vendors. They would provide seamless connectivity similar to that of the cell phone services. That explains why there was a contract for the task. One of the winning team was Hughes Network Systems according to the announcement of the company. They told SpaceNews yesterday on 7th May 2018.

It was a surprise to those who didn’t know about it. The reason is that that marked the commencement of the second phase. Rick Lover said that it is about discovering a way in which many satellite communications systems would integrate to assist the military. Lover is not only the vice president but also the general manager of Hughes’. He works at the defence and intelligent systems of the company.

That brings as to the first phase. The Air Force Space together with the Missile System Center awarded some contracts last year. That was the first segment, and its purpose was to explain the military ground-based architecture.

Kratos received the responsibility of prototyping. They would show the resilience that integrating military and commercial satcom would have. According to John Monahan, they should demonstrate the above and how it reduces both impact and cost to the already existing ground terminals.

Some of its current service providers include ViaSat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, SES as well as the Echostar. In addition to that, they own the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites. The military has only one goal. They want a platform or mechanism that can help them switch between all the operators above. That way, they will not be stuck with only one operator. It would be great if the pilot program took 12 months because it could be going as per the plan.

The project gives hope to commercial providers. That is after the Congress gave Air Force an extra $600 million in March. The money would buy two WGS from Boeing. As much as they will purchase them, they still want to have an option of commercial services. However, they want a better way of how they will utilise them.

If phase two ends, they hope to do the third pilot in 2019. We wish the military all the best as they seek for greener pastures.

Twin Satellites, bound for Mars, phone home

Two small satellites which had started their journey towards Mars have just phoned home for the first time during their expedition. The two satellites are officially known as MarCO-A and MarCo-B. They started off their journey on early Saturday morning (May 5). They were launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base partnering with NASA’s InSight Mars Lander. They are believed to be the first CubeSats which are launched to another planet.

For the first time during their voyage, the CubeSats which are the size of a briefcase have sent radio signals. Such signal was received on Saturday afternoon as per the reports of the NASA officials. According to Andy Klesh, who is the chief mission in charge of NASA’s Jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena California, has said that such signals sent from the CubeSats prove that these tiny satellites in the space and are not lost.

The scientists believe that if everything goes according to the plan, then both the satellites will pass by Mars on Nov 26. It is the same day when NASA’s InSight Lander is supposed to touch down on Mars. As per the plan, the CubeSats will try to extract maximum data possible during the time of landing of the InSight on the surface of the Red Planet. The CubeSats will then all such data to the earth which will be analyzed by the scientists for further processing.

The main aim of the MarCo mission which is worth of $ 18.5 million, is to prove that the CubeSats which were till date restricted to orbit around the Earth only are also capable of exploring interplanetary space. Marco-A, as well as Marco-B, are displaying some CubeSat technology during their 7-month journey to Mars. It will also involve a folding high-gain antenna as well as a cold-gas propulsion system.

The cold gas is compressed R236FA which is a standard compound of fire extinguishers. MarCo project manager has mixed feelings in the way that they are both worried and at the same time quite excited about the success of the mission. He further added that a lot of effort has gone into the designing into the CubeSats which will be able to extract the maximum data possible from the InSight Lander. However, the broader vision of the scientists involves that they will learn how to develop the CubeSat technologies for better in-depth space exploration further.

Tesla to use SpaceX to manage data uplinks

Cars and Space travel are two different industries. But there are various ways by which both of these companies complement each other. CEO for both the companies is the same, and as a result, both of these companies use each other’s strength to maximize their profit. For instance, Tesla’s earthbound cars to use the satellite broadband network such as GPS which again SpaceX is trying to launch into the orbit successfully.

As per the CNBC reports free cars like that of Tesla will be in a position to generate a massive amount of data. In the recent scenario, autonomous test vehicles create data which is believed to be 500 times than that of the smartphones can generate. It won’t be much longer than these autonomous vehicles on the road will exchange such amount of data that it will ultimately lead to overloading the current system.

Fortunately for Elon Musk, he owns a company like Tesla which manufactures electric cars which are already technology savvy and use the latest fully autonomous operations. At eh same time Elon Musk also owns SpaceX, a company which is working all the time to launch spacecraft and satellites into the orbit and thereby help civilization on the earth. Last month the Federal Communication approved one of its plans to launch Starlink, which is a network of 4425 satellites. The company has further plans to position this Starlink into the lower orbit of the Earth to provide uninterrupted broadband services across the globe. This is what Tesla needs to upgrade its database without bogging down the ground-based cellular networks.

SpaceX has already launched several satellites into the earth’s orbit for Iridium network. On March 30 SpaceX launched ten new iridium satellites and positioned them into the realm for improving the navigation network facility. Furthermore, such satellites are in the pipeline to be launched.

It is much more costly to place satellites on higher orbits than to put them on the lower realm, which is actually few hundred miles above from the earth’s surface. Again satellites which are positioned at a higher orbit require more powerful antennas and high-frequency communication system to make itself compelling. The biggest problem with low orbit satellites is that they can be connected only by the ground station and that too for a maximum of 10 minutes and such connection can be made just when such satellites are passing overhead.

 

 

To Maintain The Government Market, Satellite Imaging Companies Must Be Trustworthy 

In the present, commercially satellite data availability is no longer more sophisticated or affordable. However, vendors are still looking to sell it to the government to break the walls of trust issues.

It is a fact that intelligence analysts were raised to identify unclassified data as less valuable compared to classified information. According to Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, “NGA supplies geospatial data to the nation’s spy agencies and the Defense Department.”

On Tuesday, at the GEOINT Symposium, Cardillo emphasized that “The culture is not easy to change even in this era of rapid technological innovation. We have launched pathfinders with open data. We have made progress.”

The 35-year veteran of the geospatial intelligence business also stated that there is a natural tendency in the community on equating the value with classification. In his early career, he was told that” A secret piece of information is good. Top secret is better it doesn’t matter what it is. And ‘special access’ is even better. “

In today’s more innovative era, several analysts are already working with unclassified data. However, the agencies believe that when the industry continues to develop the quality of geospatial products, the enemies of U.S. are also using an open source data to create counter-narratives to undermine U.S. military campaigns. 

Cardillo explained, “Facts are not what they used to be. Typically after the Pentagon releases satellite images of areas it has struck, I guarantee I can find counter-narratives where there is collateral damage. That’s always been going on. As the industry produces better products, people are going to get a lot better at this. “

“Let’s face it, in a world in which we tend to live in our news cocoon; it’s really easy to reinforce somebody’s internal narrative with a doctored picture. I’m very worried about it”, he added. 

Cardillo said that he loved all of market satellite imaging companies, but he wants the government as their first customer. “We should be their second customer,” he said. He also noted that a vibrant space-based commercial imaging market is good for my agency. “

Last year, NGA featured its smartphone app, Tearline. It is aimed to test how the agency can bring unclassified geospatial intelligence to verify government users through the use of tablets as well as other mobile devices. It is also expected to provide high-quality and original content for senior officials. 