The Best Strategies to Help Your Business Succeed

Businesses succeed, and businesses fail. While having a great business plan and model can help at the start, maintaining that success and even growing is a challenge for many. 


Ongoing success can be found in three pillars: 

  1. Education 
  2. Adding Value
  3. Reducing Costs  

Continuing Education and Training 

If there is one tip that will help you improve your business and your chances of ongoing success, in the long run, it is a commitment to continuing education. You don’t necessarily need to go back to university, either. Though working on getting an online MBA will help you lead your business, especially with a global perspective, it isn’t the only way to learn. 


Even if you do go and earn an online MBA, it is in your best interest to continue to learn at every juncture. This can be done on your own time by staying up to date on industry reports and even academic journals. It could also be done in a more formal setting, like a workshop or industry talk. 


It isn’t just you who needs to continue their education for the sake of your business. One of the best benefits that you can give to your employees is the chance to continue to learn and grow their own skillset. Small businesses, in particular, will have limited expansion opportunities, so to keep a loyal team by your side, you need to help them grow in other ways. 

Your success should be their success and vice versa. They should be able to grow in their career as your business expands, and you should help them by sponsoring training and offering education opportunities whenever you can. 


Only by improving together can you lift your business higher, and with this great list of opportunities you won’t be hard-pressed to improve your team: 

  1. An Online MBA

An online MBA is probably the best tool you can have when it comes to starting and building a business. The key word here is online. A standard MBA that requires you to take time off from work or your business, even if it’s on a night schedule, is not one that will help you see your goals through. 


There are so many benefits to completing an online MBA, especially as an established business owner. For one, you only need to tackle one course at a time so that you can balance out your business and your online MBA with ease. Add in a career coach and no mandatory log-in times, and you have everything you need to succeed in both ventures. 

The best part about completing an online MBA as a business owner, and even someone who is just looking to start their own business, is the dedicated career support. You can go in with a real, workable example that you can immediately start improving as you learn. You will also have a career coach that can help you take what you have learned and make headway with your business. 

Just remember to choose the online MBA specialty based on what you need the most. If you already have a lot of experience managing teams, then it might be better to specialize in a different field so that you are a better, more rounded leader. 

  1. Workshops

An online MBA isn’t the only place where you can learn. There will be workshops available – both digitally and in-person – to help you build up and work on the skills that you feel are lacking. This can be very targeted, so for example, if you want help with a public speaking or leading a meeting, then there are workshops out there for you. 

  1. Courses and Diplomas 

Short courses are another way you can learn, and again can be a great way to add continuous value to your online MBA. A great leader, for example, needs to understand what everyone in their company is doing, at least on the surface level. Knowing what they are doing is a far cry from being able to do that job, but it does mean you have a more realistic set of expectations as to what is and isn’t possible. 


Similarly, you can easily afford to sponsor your employees to take these short courses and diplomas. Google tools, for example, are very important to know how to do, and you can require your team to complete the courses they need to use Google’s tools better. The best part? They are free to take. 

  1. Conferences and Conventions

The industry will move with or without you, and the best way to stay on the pulse of what is happening in your industry is to attend (in person or virtually) conferences or conventions. There will be talks, other businesses doing innovative things, and so much more. It’s a great opportunity to represent your business and learn many things from your competitors. 

  1. Talks and Industry Events

Conventions aren’t the only place where you can learn. Chances are there will be talks and other industry events you can attend where you can hear from top experts in their field on the state of the industry as a whole, as well as future challenges and how businesses should address them. 

  1. Reading 

Finally, read. Read the news, read industry reports, read non-fiction, and even just read for fun. There is real value to be had when you read. You can increase skills and knowledge, just by taking up the habit. 

Value Added: How to Continue to Appeal to Customers 

Just as you always need to strive to learn more and improve your business, so too, do you need to add value to your customers. Customers want that relationship. They don’t just want a great product; they want to feel like they’ve made the best decision in choosing you to buy from or hire. 

Adding value isn’t important for one-time customers. Rather, it is important for those who would use your brand again and again. Repeat business is big money. Repeat customers spend 300% more on average than one-time customers. They are also twice as likely to refer your business to friends and family. 

If there is just one stat that will convince you of the importance of repeat customers, know that by having just 20% of your customer base remain loyal, you can improve future profits by 80%. They are easier to sell to, will refer your business, and spend more. Convincing a one-time customer to become a loyal customer? That requires you to provide them with the value they need to see you as the best deal for them. 

  1. Content 

Content is one of the best and easiest ways that you can add value to your customers. On social media, the content in question is obvious. Great graphics, fun videos and interactive elements do very well on social media. You can drive home the purpose of your brand with the right marketing tool, but you need to offer great visuals or some other value to keep customers watching your social channels. 

You have so much you can offer through content, as well. Articles, white papers, how-to guides, quizzes, interviews, and more. This is the type of content that gets customers back to your site, even if they aren’t specifically interested in hiring or buying from you. 


The more often they visit, the more they will relate you as one of the leading businesses in your field. You build trust, and you also have the opportunity to remarket your products or services to them. What might have been a dull interest can be stoked into a real fire that convinces a customer to buy again and again, just by being continually reintroduced to the item. 

  1. Products 

There are a few avenues that you can take to improve the products that you sell. Fun and exciting ways to pull in new customers is to partner with other artists or brands to create limited-run collections that customers have to jump on or miss out on. This helps local artists in your area, and it also means getting their fans to your business. 

Listening is also key, particularly if you offer a tech product or software. Have multiple ways for customers to review and offer suggestions. If the software is new, make it easy for them to report issues they come across so that they can get a better product, and you can improve. 

  1. Services 

The same does apply to services. Listen to what your customers need. Work to improve the services you currently offer, but as you expand, you will want to look into adding services that complement the ones you already have in your roster. This way, you can add value by addressing additional services your customers need. They will already trust you and will naturally wish to extend services down the line. 

  1. Loyalty 

There are many ways that you can improve loyalty, beyond just adding value to your content, product, or services. Offer members-only discounts, members-only content, birthday discounts, and more. This can easily be done with the right data management tools, as they make it possible to offer this personalization without having dedicated team members working to build this loyalty manually. 

  1. Trends 

Following trends is another great way to add value to your customers. Though traditional institutions and those that touch on nostalgia do well, they are still keeping up with the times. 

Trends don’t just apply to marketing and viral tactics. They also apply to tools and to UIs. It can even apply to services. The subscription box, for example, is a very popular trend that many businesses aren’t just basing their model around but are working on expanding into. This trend has greatly been encouraged by lockdowns, yes, but they are an excellent way to add value and increase the number of consistent incomes to your brand. 

  1. Laws and Regulation 

It isn’t just consumers that change and fluctuate. Laws and regulations also come and go depending on the party in charge. They get updated, new laws come into play that changes the entire game – and all that is just within your own country. If you operate elsewhere, even just by offering international shipping, then you need to have a smart strategy in place to deal with it. Adhering to regulations is non-negotiable, yes, but it does play a part in customer value. 

Think of it like maintaining the status quo. If you slip up here, you will devalue your business to your customer. 

Maintaining Maximum Cost Efficiency 

So far in this guide, we have talked about improving the efficiency and talents of you and your team, as well as how you can improve your customer retention. The last pillar that you need to master to see real growth in your business is cost. Maintaining maximum efficiency means working more efficiently and spending more efficiently. 

Done right you can cut down on your overhead costs and start building up essential reserves for when you have a rainy-day fund, are looking to add a new service or even expand. You can use some of the money for your personal life – that is your right as the owner – but by keeping at least 50% of the additional profits for future business development you can keep doors and opportunities open. 

  1. Improve Your Systems 

An integrated system is the best tool to improve cost efficiency. Admin tasks and human employees do not mix well. It takes a lot of time to go through simple tasks manually – and seconds for a computer to do it. The only issue is that the computer can only handle those tasks if it is within the system. If you have multiple tools, but those tools cannot communicate together automatically, then you will still need to manually input information. 

That is why an integrated solution is so important. When multiple systems can work together, you can automate many admin tasks. Draw up online reports, set steps to take if certain conditions are met, and more. 

  1. Think Circular with Your Supply Chain 

Buy waste and save. Sell your waste and save. Try to not think of your supply chain as resource, processing, product, waste. Try to think circularly, because it is here where the real cost savings (and revenue) can be found. 

  1. Reduce Running Costs 

Other methods, like using less electricity, cutting down on office space and allowing your employees to work remotely, or even going paperless, are also all options available to you. Explore what you can do and get those overhead costs down so that your business has room to grow. 

How to Be a Great Leader

Everyone who is part of a team, be that in a business environment or when participating in a leisure activity such as sports, aims to elevate themselves so that they’re in a position of leadership. The majority of people have their own ideas and desires for how a business or team should operate, thus want this position of power so that they can implement these ideas in order to improve the team and business. 

The thing is, leadership is tough, as now, instead of just focusing on yourself and your own work, you also have the added pressure of overseeing the work and output of an entire team. This added responsibility may be overwhelming for some at first, due to how each action and decision made will have its own positive or negative consequences. 

There are many skills and techniques people need to grasp so that they can effectively manage a team, make key decisions, lead by example, and motivate their staff and team members. As well as the typical skills required, such as good communication, strategic thinking, people management and planning, there are other factors that can determine your levels of success. 

If you find yourself in a leadership position, and aren’t quite sure how to go about fulfilling the role, here’s a look at some of the common steps you can take to things you can adopt and bring into your leadership that all the masters in leadership have adopted and used in their own life. These tips should be able to make you far more effective while leading and make you more confident in the position to enable you to lead well for a long time. 

Set Bold Goals

Masters in leadership are goal focused, so because of this are able to set bold goals early on in. Goals are what drives good performance, so setting them can be a good tactic to make your team more productive and effective. 

It’s important that your goals are tangible and that they’re specific, as this makes them easier to track and follow over time. A good rule to ensure proper goal setting is to follow the SMART goals format, which aims to make your targets specific, measurable, attainable, relatable and time sensitive. 

You want to set general goals for the business to hit. But masters in leadership will also set individual goals for each member of staff, so that they have a defined outcome that they should work to. This can make the staff member feel that you’re invested in them, which will boost their morale and give them a sense of progression, which in turn should motivate them to work harder and better for themselves and the team as a whole. 

Act like a Leader From Day One

First impressions count, so to make sure that everyone is on board with you and your process, you need to figure out and then set your leadership style from day one. You need to display confidence and be self-assured, as this will help your team trust you and instill more faith into them that you’re the right person to lead and take the business or project forward. Remember the adage: fake it, until you make it!

It’s important to be respectful to others when you first start out, and treat them with empathy. You don’t want to be chewing out people in your first week after making a mistake, as this does nothing but make you look like a bit of a loser. Be sure to listen to suggestions and ideas, so that you can build up an understanding of your team’s strengths and weaknesses, and work hard to build up a good perception. Masters in leadership are able to set out their values, culture and desired tone of the group early on, as this is the driving force of progress and being a leader that others look up to. 

Trust Employees With the Truth

It can be tempting as a leader to take on as much work as you can. This can be due to how you may feel pressured to set a good example, but this notion can easily force you to overwork yourself, stretch yourself too thin, and even tackle tasks that you don’t have the best credentials to work on. Masters in leadership can’t take on everything themselves, instead they delegate the tasks effectively to their team, which is the whole reason why you have one in the first place. 

By surrounding yourself with talented individuals, you’ll be able to trust your team more and be more confident in passing tasks to others. If you communicate your vision well and have instilled a good culture and clear goals, then their output should match your expectations, but it’s also good to foster creativity and let them add their own flair to the project, as tolerance and adaptability are good traits for a leader. 

However, you shouldn’t accept everything that’s produced. If things aren’t right and don’t match up to what you want, you need to be firm and you need to tell people. It’s critical at this point that you don’t take the project off them and do it yourself, as this will strip all their confidence that you’ve worked hard to nourish. Instead, involve them in the drafting process as this way they’ll learn what’s expected of them more organically.

Honor the Business’ Roots

Using the history of your business or team is a great way to create a sense of identity that members can clutch on to help them not only be motivated in their work but also feel some pride and self-worth. Leaders always want to ensure that they stay connected to the past, as moving too far from this foundation can make your business feel flat, wooden, and uninspiring. 

Honor your early pioneers and maybe even adopt some of their practices that made them so successful in the early days. Having an established business with a history of quality service and products will help foster more trust, so be sure to celebrate that, as it can really aid in your marketing strategy. 

Don’t Rescue People From Events

When staff are struggling and floundering in a new situation that they may appear to be uncomfortable in, the initial instinct of a leader is to step in and save them from that event, either by taking up the slack yourself or delegating the task to someone more suited to it. The problem with this approach is that constantly offering a safety net to team members means that people won’t grow and improve. 

This is because they wouldn’t have had an opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them and will also make them more adverse to new challenges and experiences, which means that your team can stagnate. Masters in leadership will hold back and give their staff the opportunity to solve their own problems with their own agency. This goes back to being able to trust them and their processes. As they work things out and get more comfortable with what they’re doing, they’ll grow in confidence and hopefully start diving into new opportunities, which can help them develop further as both an individual and a team member, and make them more effective. Creating an atmosphere where staff feel like they don’t have the capacity to do anything outside their comfort zone will undoubtedly hold down your organization, business or team, so try to foster a healthy work environment

Allow Time for Innovation

Leaders are allowed to be demanding and strive for change and innovation, however, it’s important to give your staff members the appropriate amount of time to draft new ideas and solutions to common problems within the workplace. 

Setting swift deadlines creates pressure, and in a pressured environment, people are more likely to stick with what they know, meaning that their output remains the same and doesn’t develop further into anything better. Giving your team time to breath and the freedom to try new things can create a healthy breeding ground for brilliant ideas and innovation. 

Despite this, masters in leadership will still be mindful to set a firm deadline for tasks, as this helps keep things moving on at a good pace, which is better for the energy of the business. Just make sure these deadlines are fair and allow time for drafting and planning. 

Be Radical, Act Swiftly

Masters in leadership need to be able to act fast when at the top, and this is because business trends and business in general move really fast. Leaders need to help their business be able to capitalize on these shifts so that they can ride the wave of popularity to help the business be more successful. Acting quickly can help you stay ahead of the competition. You can’t hang back and wait to see what your competitors are doing, as this will give them the opportunity they need to rise above you and garner more popularity. Act fast and embrace new ideas and innovations, even if it forces your business to pivot from its original aims. Blockbuster didn’t innovate their business and adopt the streaming-at-home craze, and because of that they’re now no longer a global chain. 

Be Passionate, Enthusiastic and Proud of the Business and Team

Masters in leadership will display a great deal of passion and enthusiasm for the task at hand, because without doing this and creating a sense of importance, then the rest of the team will definitely not engage with it as they should. Even if you’re not into the task and don’t have that passion, you need to be able to portray it as this will help lift spirits and make people more focused to work on it, boosting productivity

A good way to demonstrate passion towards a business goal is to present progress reports about it regularly and to offer praise when substantial improvement has been achieved. As people spend the majority of their adult life at work, creating a sense of passion about what they do and instilling excitement about the future will be hugely motivating and inspiring. 

Stamp Out Cultural Divide Between Staff and Management

In most workplaces, and even in recreational sports teams, there can be a massive divide between regular staff and team members and distant senior management. Masters in leadership need to be aware of this phenomenon and work hard to stamp it out and create a collaborative environment where everyone feels important and on an equal footing. Creating this more united atmosphere will help ensure that everyone works together better and supports each other, making the team operate more efficiently. This will make senior management feel more approachable, which can only be a benefit due to how this can entice staff to give more suggestions and think up more creative solutions. 

Be Decisive

For masters in leadership, the ability to make decisions is crucial. Even a leader that constantly makes bad decisions is better than one that hides away from critical choices such, because at least it shows confidence and guts. 

Being indecisive can put your whole team on edge and can rip away any of the trust they put into you. Leaders need to be able to take charge and make the decisions for the good of the team and businesses. It’s useful to learn how to interpret data and conduct research as these skills will make decision-making a lot easier, as you’ll have context and deep knowledge about your options, which should help you make the right choice. 

Related to decision-making skills is that business leaders should also be comfortable taking risks. This is because no business ever grew or became a global success by playing it safe. Risks are necessary, so masters in leadership need to be comfortable in taking them as well as learning how to identify the risks that are worth being taken. 

Any indecisiveness or any inconsistencies in your decision-making process will undermine you and lead to a rapid loss of support and credibility. 

